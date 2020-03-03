Menu
2017 Ford Escape

SE 2.0 MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

2017 Ford Escape

SE 2.0 MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$16,534

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,854KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4786182
  • Stock #: D945009
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G95HUE79439
Bronze
Noir
SUV / Crossover
Front Wheel Drive
4-cylinder
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2017-id7728935.html

Ford Escape SE 2.0 MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS 2017

OUVERT 7 JOURS! INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. FORD, ESCAPE , SE , 2017 , AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS ,BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC, VITRES TEINTÉES ,MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES ,JANTES EN ALUMINIUM , DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE... FORD, ESCAPE , SE , 2017, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS ,BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , TINTED WINDOWS , HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS , MAGS , REMOTE START..... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

