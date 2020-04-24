Menu
2017 Ford Focus

RS NAVI+TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS

2017 Ford Focus

RS NAVI+TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$32,744

+ taxes & licensing

  35,717KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4918029
  • Stock #: 201024A
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH0H4121421
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Charbon
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Ford Focus RS NAVI+TOIT.OUVRANT+MAGS 2017

OUVERT 7 JOURS! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. FORD , FOCUS , RS , MANUELLE, AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC, VITRES TEINTÉES , MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES , TOIT OUVRANT , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM , SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION .... FORD , FOCUS , RS , MANUAL, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS , POWER SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , TINTED WINDOWS , HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS ,SUNROOF ,MAGS , NAVIGATION SYSTEM ... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

