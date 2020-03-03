Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

Touring MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

2017 Subaru Impreza

Touring MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$17,534

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,214KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4786188
  • Stock #: 200780A
  • VIN: 4S3GTAE69H3733151
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Impreza Touring MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS 2017

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE disponible! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION available! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THAN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

