2017 Subaru Impreza

Touring MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

2017 Subaru Impreza

Touring MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

844-487-6485

$16,944

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,481KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4918191
  • Stock #: 200912A
  • VIN: 4S3GTAE62H3741477
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Subaru-Impreza-2017-id7743566.html

Subaru Impreza Touring MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS 2017

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Un propriétaire! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION MULTIPOINT effectué par des techniciens Subaru. Programme «Véhicules d'Occasion Certifiés» disponible. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! One owner! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. MULTIPOINT INSPECTION from factory-trained Subaru technicians. «Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Program» available. Conditions in store. LE PLUS GROS INVENTAIRE DE SUBARU D'OCCASION AU CANADA!! NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE SUBARU RIVE-NORD UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE D'OCCASION. THE BIGGEST PRE-OWNED SUBARU INVENTORY IN CANADA!! OUR HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS, THE BIGGEST INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM IN THE COUNTRY, THE BEST QUALITY/PRICE, AND OUR NO PRESSURE APPROACH, MAKES SUBARU RIVE-NORD A SURE BET FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR NEXT PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

