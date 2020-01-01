Menu
2018 Kia Optima

LX MAGS+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS+BLUETOOTH

2018 Kia Optima

LX MAGS+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS+BLUETOOTH

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$12,913

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,750KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4452243
  • Stock #: E944799
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L30JG240555
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Kia-Optima-2018-id7656842.html

Kia Optima LX MAGS+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS+BLUETOOTH 2018

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTION SÉCURITAIRE! Pour une conduite en toute sécurité, digne d'un vrai concessionnaire de confiance. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! Not an auction vehicle. SAFETY INSPECTION! For safe driving, worthy of a real dealer of confidence. Conditions in store. KIA , OPTIMA ,LX , 2018 , AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS ,BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM ... KIA , OPTIMA , LX ,2018, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL ,HEATED SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , ELECTRIC MIRRORS ,MAGS .... PLUS DE 300 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE. Nos hauts standards de qualité, un très large inventaire, le meilleur rapport qualité/prix et une approche sans pression font de Subaru Rive-Nord et Occasion Rive-Nord des valeurs sûres pour l'achat de votre prochain véhicule d'occasion! MORE THEN 300 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK. Our high quality standard, a very large inventory, best quality/price ratio and no pressure approach make Subaru Rive-Nord and Occasion Rive-Nord a safe bet for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle! WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

