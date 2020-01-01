Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

Convenience BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+APPLE.CARPLAY

2018 Subaru Impreza

Convenience BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+APPLE.CARPLAY

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$17,814

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,927KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4511976
  • Stock #: 200536A
  • VIN: 4S3GKAA69J3602073
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Impreza Convenience BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+APPLE.CARPLAY 2018

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Un propriétaire! Repris en échange d'un de nos client, ne provient pas de l'encan. INSPECTÉ EN 152 POINTS par des techniciens Subaru. Programme «Véhicules d'Occasion Certifiés» disponible. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! One owner! Trade in, not an auction vehicle. 152-POINTS INSPECTION from factory-trained Subaru technicians. «Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Program» available. Conditions in store. LE PLUS GROS INVENTAIRE DE SUBARU D'OCCASION AU CANADA!! NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE SUBARU RIVE-NORD UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE D'OCCASION. THE BIGGEST PRE-OWNED SUBARU INVENTORY IN CANADA!! OUR HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS, THE BIGGEST INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM IN THE COUNTRY, THE BEST QUALITY/PRICE, AND OUR NO PRESSURE APPROACH, MAKES SUBARU RIVE-NORD A SURE BET FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR NEXT PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

