2019 Subaru Impreza

Touring MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$22,913

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,482KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4448652
  • Stock #: 944785
  • VIN: 4S3GTAC69K3730051
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Subaru-Impreza-2019-id7656137.html

Subaru Impreza Touring MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS 2019

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ!!! Le prix de 22913$ est pour une vente au comptant ou financement bancaire. Disponible pour financement avec le manufacturier à partir de 0,5% au prix de 23913$. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE!!! The price of $22913 is for a cash sale or bank financing. Available for financing with the manufacturer from 0.5% at a price of $23913. LE PLUS GROS INVENTAIRE DE SUBARU D'OCCASION AU CANADA!! NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE SUBARU RIVE-NORD UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE D'OCCASION. OPEN 7 DAYS! THE BIGGEST PRE-OWNED SUBARU INVENTORY IN CANADA!! OUR HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS, THE BIGGEST INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM IN THE COUNTRY, THE BEST QUALITY/PRICE, AND OUR NO PRESSURE APPROACH, MAKES SUBARU RIVE-NORD A SURE BET FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR NEXT PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

