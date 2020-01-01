2019 Subaru Impreza

https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Subaru-Impreza-2019-id7656137.html



Subaru Impreza Touring MAGS+CAM.RECUL+SIEGES.CHAUFFANTS 2019



OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ!!! Le prix de 22913$ est pour une vente au comptant ou financement bancaire. Disponible pour financement avec le manufacturier à partir de 0,5% au prix de 23913$. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE!!! The price of $22913 is for a cash sale or bank financing. Available for financing with the manufacturer from 0.5% at a price of $23913. LE PLUS GROS INVENTAIRE DE SUBARU D'OCCASION AU CANADA!! NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE SUBARU RIVE-NORD UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE D'OCCASION. OPEN 7 DAYS! THE BIGGEST PRE-OWNED SUBARU INVENTORY IN CANADA!! OUR HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS, THE BIGGEST INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM IN THE COUNTRY, THE BEST QUALITY/PRICE, AND OUR NO PRESSURE APPROACH, MAKES SUBARU RIVE-NORD A SURE BET FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR NEXT PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Phares automatiques

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Sièges tissu

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Portes électriques

