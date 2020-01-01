Menu
2019 Subaru Impreza

Convenience BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+APPLE.CARPLAY

2019 Subaru Impreza

Convenience BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+APPLE.CARPLAY

Location

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$20,913

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,253KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4448664
  • Stock #: 944784
  • VIN: 4S3GTAA67K3731850
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Impreza Convenience BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+APPLE.CARPLAY 2019

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ!!! Le prix de 20913$ est pour une vente au comptant ou financement bancaire. Disponible pour financement avec le manufacturier à partir de 0,5% au prix de 21913$. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE!!! The price of $20913 is for a cash sale or bank financing. Available for financing with the manufacturer from 0.5% at a price of $21913. LE PLUS GROS INVENTAIRE DE SUBARU D'OCCASION AU CANADA!! NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE SUBARU RIVE-NORD UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE D'OCCASION. OPEN 7 DAYS! THE BIGGEST PRE-OWNED SUBARU INVENTORY IN CANADA!! OUR HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS, THE BIGGEST INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM IN THE COUNTRY, THE BEST QUALITY/PRICE, AND OUR NO PRESSURE APPROACH, MAKES SUBARU RIVE-NORD A SURE BET FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR NEXT PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

