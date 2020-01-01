2019 Subaru Impreza

https://www.subarurivenord.com/occasion/Subaru-Impreza-2019-id7656135.html



Subaru Impreza Convenience BLUETOOTH+CAM.RECUL+APPLE.CARPLAY 2019



OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ!!! Le prix de 20913$ est pour une vente au comptant ou financement bancaire. Disponible pour financement avec le manufacturier à partir de 0,5% au prix de 21913$. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE!!! The price of $20913 is for a cash sale or bank financing. Available for financing with the manufacturer from 0.5% at a price of $21913. LE PLUS GROS INVENTAIRE DE SUBARU D'OCCASION AU CANADA!! NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE SUBARU RIVE-NORD UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE D'OCCASION. OPEN 7 DAYS! THE BIGGEST PRE-OWNED SUBARU INVENTORY IN CANADA!! OUR HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS, THE BIGGEST INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM IN THE COUNTRY, THE BEST QUALITY/PRICE, AND OUR NO PRESSURE APPROACH, MAKES SUBARU RIVE-NORD A SURE BET FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR NEXT PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM

Additional Features Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Servo-direction

Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.