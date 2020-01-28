Menu
2019 Subaru WRX

SPORT. TOIT.OUVRANT+SIÈGES.CHAUFFANTS+MAGS

2019 Subaru WRX

SPORT. TOIT.OUVRANT+SIÈGES.CHAUFFANTS+MAGS

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

855-253-9532

$26,921

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,121KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4569696
  Stock #: 944845
  VIN: JF1VA1A62K8800854
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Wrx SPORT. TOIT.OUVRANT+SIÈGES.CHAUFFANTS+MAGS 2019

OUVERT 7 JOURS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! Un propriétaire! INSPECTÉ EN 152 POINTS par des techniciens Subaru. Programme «Véhicules d'Occasion Certifiés» disponible. Conditions en succursale. OPEN 7 DAYS! ACCIDENT FREE! One owner! 152-POINTS INSPECTION from factory-trained Subaru technicians. «Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Program» available. Conditions in store. SUBARU , WRX , SPORT , AWD ,2019, AUTOMATIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , PORTES ET VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES , RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE , CAMÉRA DE RECUL , SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS , SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES , BLUETOOTH , LECTEUR DC, VITRES TEINTÉES , CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO , MIROIRS CHAUFFANTS ET ÉLECTRIQUES , TOIT OUVRANT , DÉTECTEURS D'ANGLES MORT , JANTES EN ALUMINIUM , DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE.... SUBARU , WRX , SPORT , AWD ,2019, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING , POWER LOCKS , POWER WINDOWS , CRUISE CONTROL , BACK-UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS , POWER SEATS , BLUETOOTH , CD PLAYER , TINTED WINDOWS , CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO , HEATED AND ELECTRIC MIRRORS ,SUNROOF , DEATH ANGLE DETECTOR , MAGS , REMOTE START... LE PLUS GROS INVENTAIRE DE SUBARU D'OCCASION AU CANADA!! NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE SUBARU RIVE-NORD UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE D'OCCASION. THE BIGGEST PRE-OWNED SUBARU INVENTORY IN CANADA!! OUR HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS, THE BIGGEST INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM IN THE COUNTRY, THE BEST QUALITY/PRICE, AND OUR NO PRESSURE APPROACH, MAKES SUBARU RIVE-NORD A SURE BET FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR NEXT PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WWW.SUBARURIVENORD.COM / WWW.OCCASIONRIVE-NORD.COM
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

Subaru Rive-Nord

Subaru Rive-Nord

4530, Ambroise Lafortune, Boisbriand, QC J7H 0E1

