2010 Honda Fit

Sport MANUEL TRAITEMENT ANTIROUILLE, HITCH

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,705KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4965096
  • VIN: jhmge8g86ac804957
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électrique et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax Disponible. Traitement antirouille, Hitch, vitres teintés. ---- Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heated setting, bluetooth, cruise control, material interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax. Rustproofing, Hitch, tinted windows.
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques

