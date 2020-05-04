Menu
2013 Ford Edge

SEL VENTE EN LIGNE DISPONIBLE

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 210,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4973031
  • Stock #: W5315B
  • VIN: 2fmdk3kc9dbc51734
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électrique et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, intérieur en cuir, inspection multi-points, Carfax Disponible. Jamais accidenté, un propriétaire ---- Heated seats, electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, bluetooth, cruise control, rear view camera, leather interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax Available. Never accidented, one owner.
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques

