$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Boucherville Mitsubishi

450-449-3344

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr CVT GT

AWD 4dr CVT GT

Location

Boucherville Mitsubishi

1541 Rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

450-449-3344

  • 150,645KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5287733
  • Stock #: 20054a
  • VIN: 4a4aj4au3ee602162
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
***Garantie 2024 ou 160 000km ***! Modèle GT AWD AUTOMATIQUE, Air Climatisé automatique, bluetooth, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, Miroirs Électriques et Chauffants, BANCS CHAUFFANTS, Auto COMMANDE AUDIO AU VOLANT, Prise USB, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES ET TEINTÉES, Ordinateur de Route, TÉLÉ-DÉVERROUILLAGE, Portes Électriques et bien plus! Appelez nous au (450) 449-3344! Venez voir nos véhicules d'occasion : 1541 rue Ampère, Boucherville, Qc, J4B 5Z5. Situé tout près de l'autoroute 20 (sortie De Montarville). Boucherville Mitsubishi, concessionnaire Mitsubishi officiel de la Rive Sud de Montréal et desservant la région de la Montérégie, Boucherville, Longueuil, Ste-Julie, Varennes, Verchères, Saint-Amable, Contrecoeur et Sorel, vous propose plusieurs véhicules d'occasion. A vous de choisir le votre! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** 2024 or 160,000km guarantee ***! GT MODEL FWD AUTOMATIC ,Automatic Air Conditioning, bluetooth, CRUISE CONTROL, Electric Heated Mirrors, HEATED BENCHES, Steering Wheel AUDIO CONTROL, USB OUTLET, ELECTRIC AND TINTED GLASSES, Road Computer, TELE-UNLOCKING, Electric Doors and more! Call us at (450) 449-3344! Come see our used vehicles: 1541 Ampere Street, Boucherville, Qc, J4B 5Z5. Located near Highway 20 (De Montarville exit). Boucherville Mitsubishi, official Mitsubishi dealership of the South Shore of Montreal and serving the region of Montérégie, Boucherville, Longueuil, Ste-Julie, Varennes, Verchères, Saint-Amable, Contrecoeur and Sorel, offers several used vehicles. It's up to you to choose yours!
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Siège Baquet
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Toit panoramique
  • Console à l'avant
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé
  • Transmission intégrale

Boucherville Mitsubishi

1541 Rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

450-449-3344

