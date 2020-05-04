Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

LX RETOUR DE LOCATION, UN PROPRIÉTAIRE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

LX RETOUR DE LOCATION, UN PROPRIÉTAIRE

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

  1. 4965132
  2. 4965132
  3. 4965132
  4. 4965132
  5. 4965132
  6. 4965132
  7. 4965132
  8. 4965132
  9. 4965132
  10. 4965132
  11. 4965132
  12. 4965132
  13. 4965132
  14. 4965132
  15. 4965132
  16. 4965132
  17. 4965132
  18. 4965132
  19. 4965132
  20. 4965132
  21. 4965132
  22. 4965132
  23. 4965132
  24. 4965132
Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,892KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4965132
  • Stock #: X1108A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F40FH022371
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7751124.html

Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électrique et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax Disponible, un propriétaire? ---- Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heated setting, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview camera, material interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax, one owner..
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Honda de Boucherville

2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 79,892 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V LX 2...
 99,136 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Fit Sport...
 161,705 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
Honda de Boucherville

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-253-XXXX

(click to show)

855-253-6972

Send A Message