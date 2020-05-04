Menu
2015 Honda Civic

EX Retour de location Jamais accidenté VENTE EN LI

2015 Honda Civic

EX Retour de location Jamais accidenté VENTE EN LI

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,139KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4965138
  • Stock #: 92918
  • VIN: 2hgfb2f53fh004133
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électrique et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, toit ouvrant, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax Disponible, jamais accidenté, un propriétaire? ---- Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heated setting, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview camera, sunroof, material interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax, never injured, one owner..
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
