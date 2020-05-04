Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

EX MANUEL RETOUR DE LOCATION

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

EX MANUEL RETOUR DE LOCATION

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

  1. 4973022
  2. 4973022
  3. 4973022
  4. 4973022
  5. 4973022
  6. 4973022
  7. 4973022
  8. 4973022
  9. 4973022
  10. 4973022
  11. 4973022
  12. 4973022
  13. 4973022
  14. 4973022
  15. 4973022
  16. 4973022
  17. 4973022
  18. 4973022
  19. 4973022
  20. 4973022
  21. 4973022
  22. 4973022
  23. 4973022
  24. 4973022
  25. 4973022
  26. 4973022
Contact Seller

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,078KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4973022
  • Stock #: X1102A
  • VIN: 2hgfb2e56fh028332
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7752600.html

Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électrique et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul et d'angle mort, toit ouvrant, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax Disponible. Jamais accidenté, un propriétaire. ---- Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heated setting, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview and sideview camera, sunroof, material interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax. Never injured, one owner.
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Honda de Boucherville

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,444 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 47,089 KM
$22,450 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX ...
 78,139 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
Honda de Boucherville

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-253-XXXX

(click to show)

855-253-6972

Send A Message