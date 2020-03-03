Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

SE AWD Sièges chauffants Bluetooth Camera

2015 Honda CR-V

SE AWD Sièges chauffants Bluetooth Camera

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,480KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711383
  • Stock #: 92897A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H42FH101398
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électriques et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax? Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heating settings, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview camera, fabric interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax...
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Honda de Boucherville

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

