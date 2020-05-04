Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

LX 2RM Retour de location Jamais accidenté VENTE E

2015 Honda CR-V

LX 2RM Retour de location Jamais accidenté VENTE E

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,136KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4965099
  • Stock #: 92917
  • VIN: 2hkrm3h39fh001624
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électrique et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, intérieur en tissu, démarreur a distance, inspection multi-points, Carfax Disponible, jamais accidenté. ---- Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heated setting, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview camera, material interior, remote starter, multi-point inspection, Carfax, never accidented.
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

