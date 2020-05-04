Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ UN PROPRIÉTAIRE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ UN PROPRIÉTAIRE

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

  1. 4973028
  2. 4973028
  3. 4973028
  4. 4973028
  5. 4973028
  6. 4973028
  7. 4973028
  8. 4973028
  9. 4973028
  10. 4973028
  11. 4973028
  12. 4973028
  13. 4973028
  14. 4973028
  15. 4973028
  16. 4973028
  17. 4973028
  18. 4973028
  19. 4973028
  20. 4973028
  21. 4973028
  22. 4973028
  23. 4973028
  24. 4973028
  25. 4973028
  26. 4973028
Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,010KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4973028
  • Stock #: X5017A
  • VIN: 2t3zfrev1fw132543
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-RAV4-c7752598.html

Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électrique, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, barre de toit, hitch, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax Disponible. Jamais accidenté, un propriétaire. ---- Heated seats, electrically adjustable mirrors, bluetooth, cruise control, rear view camera, hitch, material interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax Available. Never accidented, one owner.
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Honda de Boucherville

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,444 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 47,089 KM
$22,450 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX ...
 78,139 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
Honda de Boucherville

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-253-XXXX

(click to show)

855-253-6972

Send A Message