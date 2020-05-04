Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Base VENTE EN LIGNE DISPONIBLE

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Base VENTE EN LIGNE DISPONIBLE

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,901KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4973025
  • Stock #: 92904A
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ4FM294881
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électrique et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax Disponible. Jamais accidenté. ---- Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heated setting, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview camera, material interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax. Never injured.
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

