2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD Jamais accidenté Un propriétaire

2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD Jamais accidenté Un propriétaire

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,111KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711320
  • Stock #: X5016A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H33GH113682
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électriques et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax, jamais accidenté, un propriétaire? Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heating settings, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview camera, fabric interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax, never crashed, an owner...
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Honda de Boucherville

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

