2016 Honda CR-V

SE AWD Retour de location Jamais accidenté

2016 Honda CR-V

SE AWD Retour de location Jamais accidenté

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,490KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711386
  • Stock #: 92910
  • VIN: 2hkrm4h43gh111973
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électriques et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, intérieur en tissu, barres de toit, inspection multi-points, Carfax, jamais accidenté, un propriétaire, retour de location? Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heating settings, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview camera, material interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax, never crashed, one owner.
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale

Honda de Boucherville

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

