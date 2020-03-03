Menu
2016 Honda Fit

LX Retour de location Jamais accidenté

2016 Honda Fit

LX Retour de location Jamais accidenté

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,797KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4780866
  • Stock #: 92912
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H56GM103163
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électrique et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax, jamais accidenté? Heating seats, mirrors with electric and heating settings, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview camera, material interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax, never crashed...
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées

