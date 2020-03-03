2016 Honda Fit

Additional Features Lecteur CD

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Vitres électriques

Volant ajustable

Miroirs électriques

Essuie-glace arrière

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges inclinables

Intérieur Tissus

Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.