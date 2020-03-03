Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

2RM Manuel Jamais accidenté un propriétaire

Location

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,984KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711317
  • Stock #: X2003A
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE4G0622469
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CX-5 avec système de navigation, pneus d'été et pneu d'hiver Nokian, Caméra de recul, miroirs a réglage électriques, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, intérieur en tissu, inspection multi-points, Carfax, jamais accidenté, un propriétaire? CX-5 with navigation, Nokian Summer Tires and Winter Tires, Rearview Camera, electric adjusting mirrors, bluetooth, cruise control, materiel interior, multi-point inspection, Carfax, never crashed, one owner..
Additional Features
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

