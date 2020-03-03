Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

EX AWD w/HS Jamais accidenté Un propriétaire

2017 Honda CR-V

EX AWD w/HS Jamais accidenté Un propriétaire

Honda de Boucherville

1511, rue Ampère, Boucherville, QC J4B 5Z5

855-253-6972

$25,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,900KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711380
  • Stock #: X5048A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H53HH138311
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, miroirs a réglage électriques et chauffants, bluetooth, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul, toit ouvrant, phares antibrouillard, démarreur a distance, Navigation avec Android Auto, Apple Carplay, inspection multi-points, Carfax, jamais accidenté, un propriétaire?Système Honda Sensing : freinage a réduction d'impact, alerte de collision avant, avertissement de sortie de voie, régulateur de vitesse adaptatif? Heating seats, electric and heated adjusting mirrors, bluetooth, cruise control, rearview camera, sunroof, fog lights, remote starter, navigation with Android Auto, Apple Carplay, multi-point inspection, Carfax, never injured, an owner... Honda Sensing system: impact reduction braking, forward collision alert, lane exit warning, adaptive cruise control...
Additional Features
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

