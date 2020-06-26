Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai Brossard

514-400-9927

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Location

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,884KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5257841
  • Stock #: L0665A
  • VIN: 5NMSG3AB9AH363713
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Plus de 2 000 véhicules d'occasion vendus chaque année ! Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules d'occasion. Plus de 200 véhicules d'occasion en inventaire Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points - POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX - NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE! Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous! Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 % Meilleur taux d'intérêt sur le marché ! Financement facile ? 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin. New - Certified Rate from 1.9% Discover all our certified financing programs and save big! CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai 120 points Professional inspection Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty The First choice on the south shore for a used car 5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN 2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai. Peace of mind. We match prices come see us Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks. The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

