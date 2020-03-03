2012 Hyundai Elantra

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Radio AM/FM

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Vitres électriques

Volant ajustable

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Lampes de lecture arrière

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.