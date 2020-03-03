Menu
2014 Hyundai Sonata

SE/LIMITED TOIT OUVRANT CUIR BLUETOOTH CRUISE

2014 Hyundai Sonata

SE/LIMITED TOIT OUVRANT CUIR BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Location

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4716018
  • Stock #: L0831A
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC8EH931093
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HYUNDAI SONATA SE/LIMITED 74 000KM MAGS 18'' CUIR TOIT OUVRANT BLUETOOTH RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE GROUPES ÉLECTRIQUES COMPLET ET PLUS ENCORE !!! INDÉMODABLE, CETTE BERLINE TRAVERSE LE TEMPS SANS LAISSER SA PLACE AUX CONCURRENTS !! CONFORTABLE ET ÉCONOMIQUE UN VÉHICULE PARFAIT POUR CHAQUE JOUR DE LA SEMAINE !! OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10 h À 16 h Plus de 2 000 véhicules doccasion vendus chaque année ! Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules doccasion. Plus de 200 véhicules doccasion en inventaire Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points - POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX - NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE! Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous! Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 % Meilleur taux dintérêt sur le marché ! Financement facile 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin. New - Certified Rate from 1.9% Discover all our certified financing programs and save big! CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai 120 points Professional inspection Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty The First choice on the south shore for a used car 5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN 2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai. Peace of mind. We match prices come see us Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks. The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

