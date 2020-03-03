Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Maserati Ghibli

AWD S Q4 CUIR BRUN NAV TOIT OUVRANT CAM DE RECUL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Maserati Ghibli

AWD S Q4 CUIR BRUN NAV TOIT OUVRANT CAM DE RECUL

Location

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,258KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4734204
  • Stock #: U9773A
  • VIN: zam57rta3e1099646
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Brun
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Maserati-Ghibli-c7718412.html

MASERATI GHIBLI 2014 86 258KM AWD 4X4 TOIT OUVRANT PADDLE SHIFT CUIR BRUN CAMÉRA DE RECUL SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE GROUPES ÉLECTRIQUES COMPLET ET PLUS ENCORE !!! LE PARFAIT COMPROMIS ENTRE UNE VOITURE SPORTIVE ET LUXUEUSE!! CONFORTABLE POUR TOUS LES JOURS ET AGRÉABLE À CONDUIRE! ELLE NE VOUS DÉCEVERA PAS !! OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10 h À 16 h Plus de 2 000 véhicules doccasion vendus chaque année ! Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules doccasion. Plus de 200 véhicules doccasion en inventaire Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points - POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX - NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE! Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous! Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 % Meilleur taux dintérêt sur le marché ! Financement facile 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin. New - Certified Rate from 1.9% Discover all our certified financing programs and save big! CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai 120 points Professional inspection Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty The First choice on the south shore for a used car 5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN 2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai. Peace of mind. We match prices come see us Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks. The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai Brossard

2013 Fiat 500 CONVER...
 23,459 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 27,459 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 56,805 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
Hyundai Brossard

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

514-400-XXXX

(click to show)

514-400-9927

Send A Message