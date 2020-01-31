2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mercedes-Benz-G-Class-c7680343.html



MERCEDES-BENZ G550 4MATIC 4X4 AWD 2015 68 000KM FULL ÉQUIPÉ ALL BLACK !!! TOIT OUVRANT INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR SIÈGES CLIMATISER CAMÉRA DE RECUL NAVIAGTION SIDE PIPE MAGS 20'' BLUETOOTH RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE GROUPES ÉLECTRIQUES COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE !!! PERSONNE NE METS EN DOUTE CE VUS LUXUEUX ET IMPRÉSSIONNANT !!

SA FINITION EXTÉRIEUR COMME INTÉRIEUR NA PAS D'ÉGALE !!! TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ET CONFORTABLE COMME NUL AUTRES IL EST PRÊT À VOUS DONNÉ TOUT CE QUE VOUS VOULEZ ET PLUS ENCORE !!! IL NE FAUT PAS OULIÉ QUE LA SÉCURITÉ EST PRIMORDIAL CELUI-CI VOUS ACCORDE DES MESURES SÉCURITAIRE INCOMPARABLE !!! VENEZ LE VOIR SANS FAUTE !!!

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Régulateur de vitesse

Vitres électriques

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Miroirs électriques

Sièges électriques

Lampes de lecture arrière

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Console à l'avant

Vitres teintées

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Transmission intégrale

Sièges ventilés

