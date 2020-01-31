Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

DESIGNO TOIT OUVRANT NAV ALL BLACK MAGS 20''!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

DESIGNO TOIT OUVRANT NAV ALL BLACK MAGS 20''!!!

Location

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

  1. 4647042
  2. 4647042
  3. 4647042
  4. 4647042
  5. 4647042
  6. 4647042
  7. 4647042
  8. 4647042
  9. 4647042
  10. 4647042
  11. 4647042
  12. 4647042
  13. 4647042
  14. 4647042
  15. 4647042
  16. 4647042
  17. 4647042
  18. 4647042
  19. 4647042
  20. 4647042
  21. 4647042
  22. 4647042
  23. 4647042
  24. 4647042
  25. 4647042
  26. 4647042
  27. 4647042
  28. 4647042
  29. 4647042
  30. 4647042
  31. 4647042
  32. 4647042
  33. 4647042
  34. 4647042
  35. 4647042
  36. 4647042
  37. 4647042
  38. 4647042
  39. 4647042
  40. 4647042
Contact Seller

$99,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4647042
  • Stock #: u9400a
  • VIN: wdcyc3hf2fx229830
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mercedes-Benz-G-Class-c7680343.html

MERCEDES-BENZ G550 4MATIC 4X4 AWD 2015 68 000KM FULL ÉQUIPÉ ALL BLACK !!! TOIT OUVRANT INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR SIÈGES CLIMATISER CAMÉRA DE RECUL NAVIAGTION SIDE PIPE MAGS 20'' BLUETOOTH RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE GROUPES ÉLECTRIQUES COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE !!! PERSONNE NE METS EN DOUTE CE VUS LUXUEUX ET IMPRÉSSIONNANT !!
SA FINITION EXTÉRIEUR COMME INTÉRIEUR NA PAS D'ÉGALE !!! TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ET CONFORTABLE COMME NUL AUTRES IL EST PRÊT À VOUS DONNÉ TOUT CE QUE VOUS VOULEZ ET PLUS ENCORE !!! IL NE FAUT PAS OULIÉ QUE LA SÉCURITÉ EST PRIMORDIAL CELUI-CI VOUS ACCORDE DES MESURES SÉCURITAIRE INCOMPARABLE !!! VENEZ LE VOIR SANS FAUTE !!!
OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10 h À 16 h

Plus de 2 000 véhicules doccasion vendus chaque année !
Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules doccasion.


Plus de 200 véhicules doccasion en inventaire

Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules

Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points



- POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX -

NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE!



Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous!



Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 %

Meilleur taux dintérêt sur le marché !

Financement facile 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit



Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible



L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin.



New - Certified Rate from 1.9%

Discover all our certified financing programs and save big!

CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai

120 points Professional inspection

Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty

The First choice on the south shore for a used car

5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN

2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL

Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai.

Peace of mind.

We match prices come see us

Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks.


The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale
  • Sièges ventilés

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai Brossard

2018 Chevrolet Volt ...
 42,000 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 71,798 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rio EX+ TOI...
 63,400 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
Hyundai Brossard

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

514-400-XXXX

(click to show)

514-400-9927

Send A Message