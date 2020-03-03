Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4X4 CAM DE RECUL BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4X4 CAM DE RECUL BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Location

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,472KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4751817
  • Stock #: 00044
  • VIN: 2gnfleek8g6314299
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Chevrolet-Equinox-c7721437.html

CHEVROLET EQUINOX AWD 4X4 2016 94 472KM CAMÉRA DE RECUL RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE BLUETOOTH GROUPES ÉLECTRIQUES COMPLET A/C ET PLUS ENCORE !!! UTILE, SPACIEUX ET SÉCURITAIRE CE SUV TOUT ÉQUIPÉ NE VOUS LAISSERA PAS TOMBER POUR AFFRONTER NOS BELLE ROUTES QUÉBEQUOISE!! GRANDE VISIBILITÉ ET CONFORTABLE UN VÉHICULE PARFAIT POUR CHAQUE JOUR DE LA SEMAINE !! OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10 h À 16 h Plus de 2 000 véhicules doccasion vendus chaque année ! Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules doccasion. Plus de 200 véhicules doccasion en inventaire Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points - POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX - NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE! Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous! Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 % Meilleur taux dintérêt sur le marché ! Financement facile 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin. New - Certified Rate from 1.9% Discover all our certified financing programs and save big! CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai 120 points Professional inspection Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty The First choice on the south shore for a used car 5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN 2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai. Peace of mind. We match prices come see us Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks. The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai Brossard

2014 Maserati Ghibli...
 86,258 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 PROP...
 99,999 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Leaf SV ...
 42,063 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
Hyundai Brossard

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

514-400-XXXX

(click to show)

514-400-9927

Send A Message