2016 Hyundai Elantra

HYUNDAI ELANTRA 2016 GLS AUTOMATIQUE 54687KM MOTEUR 4 CYLINDRES 2.0 LITRES GARANTIE 7 ANS OU 140 000KM ÉCONOMIQUE ET FIABLE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, TOIT OUVRANT, PHARES ANTI-BROUILLARDS, JANTES EN ALUMINIUM, SIÈGES ARRIÈRES CHAUFFANTS, AIR CLIMATISÉ, CRUISE CONTROL, COMMANDE AUDIO VOLANT, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO AM/FM/CD/AUXILIAIRE/USB, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS, VOLANT AJUSTABLE, SIÈGES INCLINABLES, ET PLUS ENCORE !!! ELLE A UNE ALLURE SPORT ET EST AGRÉABLE À CONDUIRE TOUT EN RESTANT ÉCONOMIQUE ET CONFORTABLE!! VENEZ LA VOIR !!

Additional Features Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Caméra de recul

Coussin gonflable passager

Contrôle de traction

Odomètre journalier

Miroirs électriques

Toit ouvrant électrique

Lampes de lecture arrière

Porte-gobelet

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Sièges chauffants

Console à l'avant

Intérieur Tissus

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Antenne à commande électrique

