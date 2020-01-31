Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

TUCSON FWD BLUETOOTH CRUISE GROUPE ELECTRIQUE

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,057KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4647039
  • Stock #: u9908
  • VIN: km8j33a4xhu333207
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HYUNDAI TUCSON PREMIUM SIEGE CHAUFFANT CRUISE CONTROL GROUPE ELECTRIQUE BLUETOOTH AIR CLIMATISÉ ET PLUS ENCORE !!! UTILE, SPACIEUX ET SÉCURITAIRE CE SUV TOUT ÉQUIPÉ NE VOUS LAISSERA PAS TOMBER POUR AFFRONTER NOS BELLE ROUTES QUÉBEQUOISE!! GRANDE VISIBILITÉ ET CONFORTABLE UN VÉHICULE PARFAIT POUR CHAQUE JOUR DE LA SEMAINE !!
OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10 h À 16 h

Plus de 2 000 véhicules doccasion vendus chaque année !
Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules doccasion.


Plus de 200 véhicules doccasion en inventaire

Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules

Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points



- POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX -

NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE!



Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous!



Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 %

Meilleur taux dintérêt sur le marché !

Financement facile 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit



Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible



L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin.



New - Certified Rate from 1.9%

Discover all our certified financing programs and save big!

CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai

120 points Professional inspection

Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty

The First choice on the south shore for a used car

5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN

2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL

Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai.

Peace of mind.

We match prices come see us

Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks.


The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Chargeur de CD
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Console à l'avant
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Antenne à commande électrique
  • Pneus hors-route

Hyundai Brossard

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

