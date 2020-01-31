2017 Infiniti QX70

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Infiniti-QX70-c7668627.html



INFINITI QX70 SPORT 4X4 SEULEMENT 16 500KM V6 3.7L FIABILITÉ LÉGENDAIRE!! TOUT ÉQUIPÉ NAVIGATION TOIT OUVRANT CUIR CAMÉRA DE RECUL/360 SIÈGES CLIMATISER PADDLE SHIFT BLUETOOTH RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE GROUPES ÉLECTRIQUES COMPLET ET PLUS ENCORE !!! PERFORMANCE? VUS? ES-CE POSSIBLE?...À SUIVRE!! OUI!!! IL Y SONT ARRIVÉS. CE VUS SPORTIF ET AGRESSIF NE VOUS LAISSERA PAS DERRIÈRE AVEC SA PUISSANCE INÉGALÉE, IL EST REMARQUABLE SUR LA ROUTE ET SUR LES TERRAINS UN PEU PLUS ABRUPTS !!! BREF, ON NE PEU SE PASSER DE LUI L'ÉTÉ COMME L'HIVER !! VENEZ EN PROFITER AVANT QUE L'OCCASION NE PASSE !

OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10 h À 16 h



Plus de 2 000 véhicules doccasion vendus chaque année !

Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules doccasion.





Plus de 200 véhicules doccasion en inventaire



Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules



Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points







- POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX -



NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE!







Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous!







Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 %



Meilleur taux dintérêt sur le marché !



Financement facile 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit







Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible







L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin.







New - Certified Rate from 1.9%



Discover all our certified financing programs and save big!



CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai



120 points Professional inspection



Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty



The First choice on the south shore for a used car



5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN



2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL



Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai.



Peace of mind.



We match prices come see us



Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks.





The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.

Additional Features Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Vitres électriques

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Miroirs électriques

Siège à réglage électrique

Sièges électriques

Lampes de lecture arrière

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Console à l'avant

Vitres teintées

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Transmission intégrale

Sièges ventilés

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.