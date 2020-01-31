Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL NAV TOIT PANO CUIR CAM DE RECUL/360

Location

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,074KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4647060
  • Stock #: U9799
  • VIN: 5n1at2mv2hc755315
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Rogue-c7678787.html

NISSAN ROGUE 2017 SL AWD 75 074KM TOUT ÉQUIPÉ TOIT À VISION PANORAMIQUE NAVIGATION CUIR CAMÉRA DE RECUL/360 VOLANT CHAUFFANT SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE ADAPTATIF ET LIGNE ASSIST ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE !!! UTILE, SPACIEUX ET SÉCURITAIRE CE SUV TOUT ÉQUIPÉ NE VOUS LAISSERA PAS TOMBER POUR AFFRONTER NOS BELLE ROUTES QUÉBEQUOISE!! GRANDE VISIBILITÉ ET CONFORTABLE UN VÉHICULE PARFAIT POUR CHAQUE JOUR DE LA SEMAINE !!
OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10 h À 16 h

Plus de 2 000 véhicules doccasion vendus chaque année !
Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules doccasion.


Plus de 200 véhicules doccasion en inventaire

Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules

Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points



- POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX -

NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE!



Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous!



Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 %

Meilleur taux dintérêt sur le marché !

Financement facile 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit



Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible



L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin.



New - Certified Rate from 1.9%

Discover all our certified financing programs and save big!

CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai

120 points Professional inspection

Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty

The First choice on the south shore for a used car

5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN

2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL

Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai.

Peace of mind.

We match prices come see us

Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks.


The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Toit panoramique
  • Console à l'avant
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai Brossard

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

