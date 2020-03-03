2018 Chrysler 300

9400 Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C3
450-444-9400
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.rivesudchrysler.com/occasion/Chrysler-300-2018-id7728717.html
AUCUN ACCIDENT - ENSEMBLE ALLURE SPORT - TOIT PANORAMIQUE - SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION - SYSTÈME AUDIO BEATS - ÉCRAN TACTILE 8.4 POUCES - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - CAMÉRA DE RECUL - DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE - SIÈGES ET MIROIRS CHAUFFANT - RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE - ROUES 20 POUCES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
9400 Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C3