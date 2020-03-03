Menu
2018 Chrysler 300

S *CUIR*TOIT PANO*GPS*BEATS AUDIO*

2018 Chrysler 300

S *CUIR*TOIT PANO*GPS*BEATS AUDIO*

Rive-Sud Chrysler

9400 Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C3

450-444-9400

$25,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,824KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4784076
  • Stock #: P7983A
  • VIN: 2C3CCABGXJH315328
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.rivesudchrysler.com/occasion/Chrysler-300-2018-id7728717.html

AUCUN ACCIDENT - ENSEMBLE ALLURE SPORT - TOIT PANORAMIQUE - SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION - SYSTÈME AUDIO BEATS - ÉCRAN TACTILE 8.4 POUCES - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - CAMÉRA DE RECUL - DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE - SIÈGES ET MIROIRS CHAUFFANT - RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE - ROUES 20 POUCES
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

