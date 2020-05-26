Menu
Account
Sign In
$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai Brossard

514-400-9927

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SI MANUEL CAM DE RECUL TOIT OUVRANT BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SI MANUEL CAM DE RECUL TOIT OUVRANT BLUETOOTH

Location

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

Contact Seller

$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5028060
  • Stock #: GL052A
  • VIN: 2hgfc1e53jh200512
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7765315.html

HONDA CIVIC SI MANUEL 2018 41 000KM NAVIGATION CAMÉRA DE RECUL TOIT OUVRANT SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS PUSH START CRUISE BLUETOOTH GROUPES ÉLECTRIQUES ET PLUS ENCORE !!! SPORTIVE ET PUISSANTE TOUT EN ÉTANT CONFORTABLE!! ELLE A UNE BONNE TENUE DE ROUTE ET TOUT LE MONDE LA REMARQUE ! ELLE NE VOUS LAISSERA PAS DÉSIRER AUX YEUX DES AUTRES CONDUCTEURS ! OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10 h À 16 h Plus de 2 000 véhicules doccasion vendus chaque année ! Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules doccasion. Plus de 200 véhicules doccasion en inventaire Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points - POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX - NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE! Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous! Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 % Meilleur taux dintérêt sur le marché ! Financement facile 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin. New - Certified Rate from 1.9% Discover all our certified financing programs and save big! CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai 120 points Professional inspection Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty The First choice on the south shore for a used car 5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN 2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai. Peace of mind. We match prices come see us Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks. The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai Brossard

2016 Mazda CX-5 TOIT...
 80,439 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 89,000 KM
$15,975 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 49,700 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hyundai Brossard

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

Call Dealer

514-400-XXXX

(click to show)

514-400-9927

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory