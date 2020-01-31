Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS CAM DE RECUL BLUETOOTH

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS CAM DE RECUL BLUETOOTH

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,250KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4645896
  • Stock #: U9839
  • VIN: KMHH35LE5JU068329
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HYUNDAI ELANTRA 2018GL AUTOMATIQUE 56250 KM MOTEUR 4 CYLINDRES 2.0 LITRES ÉCONOMIQUE ET FIABLE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, DÉTECTEUR D'ANGLES MORTS, VOLANT CHAUFFANT, SIÈGES ARRIÈRES CHAUFFANTS, AIR CLIMATISÉ, JANTES EN ALUMINIUM, CRUISE CONTROL, COMMANDE AUDIO VOLANT, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO AM/FM/CD/AUXILIAIRE/USB, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS, VOLANT AJUSTABLE, SIÈGES INCLINABLES, ET PLUS ENCORE !!! ELLE A UNE ALLURE SPORT ET EST AGRÉABLE À CONDUIRE TOUT EN RESTANT ÉCONOMIQUE ET CONFORTABLE!! ENCORE PLUS SPACIEUSE QU'AUPARAVANT !!!VENEZ LA VOIR !!
OUVERT LE SAMEDI DE 10 h À 16 h

Plus de 2 000 véhicules doccasion vendus chaque année !
Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules doccasion.


Plus de 200 véhicules doccasion en inventaire

Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules

Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points



- POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX -

NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE!



Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous!



Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 %

Meilleur taux dintérêt sur le marché !

Financement facile 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit



Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible



L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin.



New - Certified Rate from 1.9%

Discover all our certified financing programs and save big!

CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai

120 points Professional inspection

Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty

The First choice on the south shore for a used car

5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN

2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL

Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai.

Peace of mind.

We match prices come see us

Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks.


The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Hyundai Brossard

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

