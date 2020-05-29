Menu
Account
Sign In
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai Brossard

514-400-9927

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Premium CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Premium CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Location

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

514-400-9927

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,471KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5174465
  • Stock #: L0950A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF9JU270280
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Santa Fe XL-c7796827.html

Plus de 2 000 véhicules d'occasion vendus chaque année ! Nous sommes le concessionnaire Hyundai numéro 1 au Québec pour les véhicules d'occasion. Plus de 200 véhicules d'occasion en inventaire Rapport CARPROOF disponible sur tous nos véhicules Inspection professionnelle disponible en 120 points - POLITIQUE DU MEILLEUR PRIX - NOUS BATTRONS TOUTE COMPÉTITION PLUS 10 % DE LA DIFFÉRENCE! Pas le temps de vous déplacer? Nous nous déplacerons pour vous! Taux de financement à partir de 1,9 % Meilleur taux d'intérêt sur le marché ! Financement facile ? 1re 2e et 3e chance au crédit Livraison rapide et garantie prolongée disponible L'équipement peut différer. Confirmez en magasin. New - Certified Rate from 1.9% Discover all our certified financing programs and save big! CARPROOF on all vehicles at Brossard Hyundai 120 points Professional inspection Enjoy a balance of warranty or low cost extended warranty The First choice on the south shore for a used car 5 MIN FROM MONTREAL BY CHAMPLAIN 2 MIN FROM LONGUEUIL Buy with confidence from the largest Hyundai dealership on the south shore. Hyundai vehicles certified. Come see the difference at Brossard Hyundai. Peace of mind. We match prices come see us Wide selection of high quality used cars and trucks. The equipment may differ. Confirm in store.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Système d'alarme
  • Sièges électriques
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Hayon électrique
  • Transmission intégrale
  • Boiseries intérieures
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai Brossard

2017 Kia Sorento AWD...
 80,267 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte EX MA...
 82,377 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 69,671 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hyundai Brossard

Hyundai Brossard

8750, boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2

Call Dealer

514-400-XXXX

(click to show)

514-400-9927

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory