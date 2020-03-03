Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *CUIR*DVD*GPS*ANGLE MORT*

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *CUIR*DVD*GPS*ANGLE MORT*

Location

Rive-Sud Chrysler

9400 Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C3

450-444-9400

  1. 4780566
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,693KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4780566
  • Stock #: P7999
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR706445
Exterior Colour
Bourguogne
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
https://www.rivesudchrysler.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2019-id7728016.html

TRÈS BAS KILOMÉTRAGE!!! - AUCUN ACCIDENT - DÉTECTEUR D'ANGLE MORT - CAMÉRA / RADAR DE RECUL - ÉCRAN TACTILE 6.5 POUCES - SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION - BLUETOOTH - SYSTÈME AUDIO PREMIUM - PORTES / HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE - SIÈGES / VOLANT / MIROIRS CHAUFFANT - LECTEUR DVD - VENTILATION TROIS ZONES - PRISE 115 VOLT - ATTACHE REMORQUE 3 600 LBS - ROUES 17 POUCES
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Lecteur DVD
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Freins à disque
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Système GPS
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Porte électrique
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes coulissantes automatiques
  • Stow'N Go
  • Climatisation tri-zone

