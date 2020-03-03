Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK 4X4 *CUIR*TOIT*GPS*HITCH*

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK 4X4 *CUIR*TOIT*GPS*HITCH*

Rive-Sud Chrysler

9400 Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C3

450-444-9400

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,944KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4767225
  • Stock #: 00666A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX9KD189661
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
AUCUN ACCIDENT - BALANCE GARANTIE PROLONGÉE - V6 3.2L - TOIT PANORAMIQUE - ÉCRAN TACTILE 8.4 POUCES - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - CAMÉRA DE RECUL - SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION - SIÈGES CHAUFFANT ET VENTILÉ - VOLANT CHAUFFANT - DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE - ATTACHE REMORQUE 4 500 LBS - PRISE 115 VOLT - COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT - HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE MAIN LIBRE - ROUES 17 POUCES
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • 4 Roues motrices

Send A Message