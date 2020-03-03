2019 Jeep Cherokee

9400 Taschereau, Brossard, QC J4X 1C3
450-444-9400
AUCUN ACCIDENT - BALANCE GARANTIE PROLONGÉE - V6 3.2L - TOIT PANORAMIQUE - ÉCRAN TACTILE 8.4 POUCES - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - CAMÉRA DE RECUL - SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION - SIÈGES CHAUFFANT ET VENTILÉ - VOLANT CHAUFFANT - DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE - ATTACHE REMORQUE 4 500 LBS - PRISE 115 VOLT - COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT - HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE MAIN LIBRE - ROUES 17 POUCES
