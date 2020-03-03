Menu
2012 MINI Cooper

Automatique toit ouvrant panoramique!!

2012 MINI Cooper

Automatique toit ouvrant panoramique!!

Location

JS Auto

2245 CH. CHAMBLY, Carignan, QC J3L 4N4

514-400-9928

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,650KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4802184
  • Stock #: 262574
  • VIN: WMWSU3C50CT262574
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
AUTOMATIQUE, BLUETOOTH, 124 650km,TOIT PANORAMIQUE, Climatiseur, Contrôle de radio au volant, groupes électrique. Véhicule en parfaite condition. Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés, réparés et garantie. Jsauto.ca a votre service depuis 12 ans !!! Membre AMVOQ !!! Financement sur place 1ère, 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit. AUCUN CAS REFUSÉ !!! JSAUTO.CA : LE MEILLEUR PRIX !!!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

