2005 Toyota Echo

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2
418-285-3220
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.donnaconahonda.com/occasion/Toyota-Echo-2005-id7676531.html
AUTOMATIQUE* SUPER FAIBLE CONSOMMATION D'ESSENCE* VEHICULE AVEC RENOMMÉ MONDIALE POUR LA FIABILITE* *NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES*COMPARABLE AU HONDA FIT, VW E-GOLF, NISSAN VERSA NOTE, KIA RIO, MAZDA 2.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2