2005 Toyota Echo

*SEULEMENT 161 614 KM*

2005 Toyota Echo

*SEULEMENT 161 614 KM*

Location

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

$2,664

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,614KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4551006
  • Stock #: 20149A
  • VIN: JTDJT123850086299
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
AUTOMATIQUE* SUPER FAIBLE CONSOMMATION D'ESSENCE* VEHICULE AVEC RENOMMÉ MONDIALE POUR LA FIABILITE* *NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES*COMPARABLE AU HONDA FIT, VW E-GOLF, NISSAN VERSA NOTE, KIA RIO, MAZDA 2.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Donnacona Honda

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

