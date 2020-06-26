Menu
Account
Sign In
$3,264

+ taxes & licensing

Donnacona Honda

418-285-3220

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Taurus X

2008 Ford Taurus X

SEL *JAMAIS ACCIDENTE*

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Taurus X

SEL *JAMAIS ACCIDENTE*

Location

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

  1. 5267006
  2. 5267006
  3. 5267006
  4. 5267006
  5. 5267006
  6. 5267006
  7. 5267006
  8. 5267006
  9. 5267006
  10. 5267006
  11. 5267006
  12. 5267006
  13. 5267006
  14. 5267006
  15. 5267006
  16. 5267006
  17. 5267006
  18. 5267006
  19. 5267006
  20. 5267006
  21. 5267006
  22. 5267006
  23. 5267006
  24. 5267006
  25. 5267006
  26. 5267006
Contact Seller

$3,264

+ taxes & licensing

  • 230,340KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5267006
  • Stock #: 20144B
  • VIN: 1FMDK02W28GA06247
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Beige
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://www.donnaconahonda.com/occasion/Ford-Taurus_X-2008-id7812514.html

EQUIPE : CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CLIMATISE, LECTEUR CD, COMMANDE AUDIO AU VOLANT, MAGS, VITRES TEINTEES, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES*
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Déflecteurs avants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Donnacona Honda

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 42,437 KM
$23,263 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 77,323 KM
$13,893 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger SPO...
 102,638 KM
$8,863 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Donnacona Honda

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

Call Dealer

418-285-XXXX

(click to show)

418-285-3220

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory