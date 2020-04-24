2008 Volkswagen Golf

Additional Features Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Pare-chocs de couleur assortie

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges tissu

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Dégivreur de Lunette

Dégivreur de lunette arrière

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Lampes de lecture arrière

Vitres teintées

Déflecteurs avants

Volant chauffant

