2008 Volkswagen Golf

*WOW SEULEMENT 1936$*

Location

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

$1,936

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,407KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4936224
  • Stock #: U8233D
  • VIN: 9BWEL21J484025218
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.donnaconahonda.com/occasion/Volkswagen-Golf-2008-id7746420.html

TOIT OUVRANT, AIR CLIMATISE, BLUETOOTH, MAGS, VITRES TEINTEES, LECTEUR CD ET MP3, DEFLECTEUR DE CAPOT ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES* COMPARABLE AU TOYOTA COROLLA, KIA FORTE5, HONDA CIVIC, MAZDA 3.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Vitres teintées
  • Déflecteurs avants
  • Volant chauffant

Send A Message