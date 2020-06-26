Menu
$8,863

+ taxes & licensing

Donnacona Honda

418-285-3220

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT *JAMAIS ACCIDENTE*

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT *JAMAIS ACCIDENTE*

Location

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

$8,863

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,638KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5258846
  • Stock #: 20222C
  • VIN: 1FTYR44E49PA23534
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
**SEULEMENT 102 637 KM* EQUIPE : AIR CLIMATISE, CRUISE, MAGS, VITRES TEINTEES, LECTEUR CD ET MP3, DEFLECTEURS AVANT.
**VÉHICULE SUPER PROPRE**
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES*
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges tissu
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo
  • Propulsion
  • Déflecteurs avants

