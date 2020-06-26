Menu
$7,369

+ taxes & licensing

Donnacona Honda

418-285-3220

2012 Nissan Altima

3.5 SR *JAMAIS ACCIDENTE*

Location

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

  • 146,159KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5266997
  • Stock #: 20257B
  • VIN: 1N4BL2AP0CN541943
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://www.donnaconahonda.com/occasion/Nissan-Altima-2012-id7812539.html

EQUIPE : EN CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT, CAMERA DE RECUL, BLUEOOTH, AIR CLIMATISE, CRUISE CONTROL, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD, ENTREE ET DEMARRAGE SANS CLE, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES* COMPARABLE AU TOTOTA COROLLA, KIA FORTE, HYUNDAI ELANTRA, MAZDA 3, NISSAN SENTRA, VW JETTA.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Clé intelligente
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Port USB
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence
  • Tachymètre
  • Banquette arrière divisée

