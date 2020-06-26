2012 Nissan Altima

Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Phares antibrouillard

Pare-chocs de couleur assortie

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Pneus performance

Toit ouvrant en verre

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Clé intelligente

Dégivreur de Lunette

Dégivreur de lunette arrière

Port USB

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Lampes de lecture arrière

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

Tachymètre

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.