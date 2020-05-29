Menu
$6,264

+ taxes & licensing

Donnacona Honda

418-285-3220

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 S *CAMERA, BLUETOOTH*

Location

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

  • 132,082KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5129492
  • Stock #: 20005C
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL397936
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
EQUIPE : CRUISE, AIR CLIMATISE, ENJOLIVEURS, COMMANDE AUDIO AU VOLANT, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE. SUPER FAIBLE CONSOMMATION D'ESSENCE, VEHICULE TRES FIABLE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES* COMPARABLE AU CHEVROLET SPARK, HONDA FIT, HYUNDAI ACCENT, TOYOTA YARIS, KIA RIO.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Traction avant
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Tachymètre
  • Banquette arrière divisée

