2015 Dodge Journey

SXT * BLUETOOTH* DEMARREUR*

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT * BLUETOOTH* DEMARREUR*

Location

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

$12,769

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,209KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4762629
  • Stock #: 19699A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG9FT754345
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
EQUIPE : CRUISE, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD, VITRES MAGS, TEINTEES, SUPPORT A BABAGES, AIR CLIMATISE, RETROVISEURS CHAUFFANTS, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES* COMPARABLE AU TOYOTA RAV-4, NISSAN ROGUE, VW TIGUAN, MAZDA CX-5, HYUNDAI SANTA FE.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Clé intelligente
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Support à bagages
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Donnacona Honda

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

