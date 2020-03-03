Additional Features Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Pare-chocs de couleur assortie

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Dégivreur de Lunette

Dégivreur de lunette arrière

Port USB

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Télédéverrouillage

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Tachymètre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.