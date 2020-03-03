Menu
2015 Honda Civic

LX *GARANTIE GLOBALE 11/2020 OU 100 000K

2015 Honda Civic

LX *GARANTIE GLOBALE 11/2020 OU 100 000K

Location

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

$10,363

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,779KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796679
  • Stock #: 20184A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E47FH048709
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.donnaconahonda.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2015-id7730713.html

EQUIPE : CAMERA DE RECUL, PRISE USB, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, AIR CLIMATISE, COMMANDE AUDIO AU VOLANT, LECTEUR CD ET MP3, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES* COMPARABLE AU TOYOTA COROLLA, NISSAN SENTRA, FORD FOCUS, VW JETTA, MAZDA 3, KIA FORTE.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Tachymètre
  • Protège-capot

Donnacona Honda

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

